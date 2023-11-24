Top Diplomats of S. Korea, China Hold Talks in Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China held talks in Busan on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi sat down for talks at a hotel in the southeastern port city of Busan on Sunday morning, about four months after their previous meeting in July in Indonesia.The two sides are thought to have discussed the recent military satellite launch by North Korea and growing military ties between the North and Russia.Minister Park is believed to have repeated calls for China to play a constructive role regarding Korean Peninsula issues and explained Seoul's recent decision to partially suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.The talks are thought to have discussed ways to develop relations between the two nations, especially a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping next year.The bilateral talks were held after Park's talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa earlier on Sunday at the same venue. The top diplomats of the three nations are set to have lunch together and hold trilateral talks on Sunday afternoon.