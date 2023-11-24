Yomiuri: Japan Decides to Support S. Korea's Bid to Host World Expo 2030

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government has reportedly decided to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily said on Sunday that within the Japanese government, there were strong voices in support of Saudi Arabia's Riyadh as the host city, as they valued relations with the Middle Eastern country, but Tokyo decided to support Seoul in consideration of President Yoon Suk Yeol's efforts to improve bilateral relations.The report assessed that the Japanese government also intends to seek further improvement in bilateral relations.Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was said to have informally conveyed his support for Busan's bid to President Yoon at the bilateral summit held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in India in September.The host city of the 2030 Expo will be decided on Tuesday in Paris by an anonymous vote of 182 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions, the body in charge of overseeing the World Expo. Busan is competing with Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Italy's Rome.