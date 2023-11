Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned from a weeklong trip to Britain and France.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at around 7 a.m. Sunday from Paris.Yoon and first lady Kim Keon-hee paid a four-day state visit to Britain at the invitation of King Charles III.During the trip, Yoon held a summit with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, signing a new bilateral agreement called the "Downing Street Accord" on elevating bilateral ties to a "global strategic partnership."Yoon then visited France to make a final pitch for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo ahead of the host city vote Tuesday in Paris.During the three-day visit to France, Yoon met three times with the delegates from the 182 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions, the body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, to promote the bid.