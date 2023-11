Photo : KBS News

Top diplomats from South Korea, China and Japan are set to hold talks in the southeastern port city of Busan for the first time in about four years.Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese and Japanese counterparts Wang Yi and Yoko Kamikawa will have lunch and hold three-way talks on Sunday afternoon.The talks are expected to discuss resuming the long-stalled three-way summit of the three countries' leaders, possibly late this year or early next year.The trilateral summit has been held every year since 2008 but has not been held since the last one in China's southwestern city of Chengdu in December 2019 due to strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo and the COVID-19 pandemic.In a senior officials' meeting in late September, the three countries agreed to hold the tripartite summit at the earliest convenient time.Minister Park also held bilateral talks with Wang and Kamikawa on Sunday morning.