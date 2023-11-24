Foreign Ministers of S. Korea, Japan Exchange Opinions on Comfort Women Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held bilateral talks on Sunday in the southeastern port city of Busan to discuss pending issues between the two nations.Minister Park and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa held talks for about 85 minutes on Sunday morning at a hotel in Busan ahead of their talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the afternoon.In the talks, Park and Kamikawa exchanged opinions on a Seoul court’s recent ruling ordering Japan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery.After the Seoul High Court's ruling on Thursday, the Japanese government strongly protested by demanding that the South Korean government take appropriate measures to correct the violations of international law.The Japanese top diplomat reportedly repeated the stance, while Park reaffirmed the position that the Seoul government respects the 2015 Korea-Japan comfort women agreement.Park reportedly said that, as stated in the agreement, both countries must make efforts to restore the honor and dignity of the victims while striving to seek a constructive and future-oriented relationship.Strongly condemning North Korea’s recent launch of a military spy satellite, the two sides agreed to closely cooperate with the United States regarding North Korea issues.