Prime Minister Departs for Paris for Voting for 2030 World Expo Host

Photo : KBS News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo departed for France on Sunday to participate in the general assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), where the final vote is set to decide the host of the World Expo 2030 on Tuesday.The government plans to make eleventh-hour efforts, along with business leaders and Busan City officials, to promote the city’s bid to host the event ahead of the vote.Han is accompanied by Trade, Industry and Energy Minister Bang Moon-kyu, Second Vice Foreign Minister Oh Young-ju and the head of the Prime Minister’s Secretariat.Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, a co-chair of the bid committee for World Expo 2030 Busan, will also join the trip.Before his departure, the prime minister said in a Facebook post that, with an unyielding spirit, he will do his best until the last moment in order to deliver good news to the people.Busan is competing against Riyadh of Saudi Arabia and Rome of Italy. Member states of the BIE, the body in charge of overseeing the World Expo, will vote for the host city in Paris on Tuesday.