FM Park Calls Constructive Role by China on Korean Peninsula Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

The top diplomats of South Korea and China held talks in Busan on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and regional and global issues.Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, sat down for discussions at a hotel in the southeastern port city of Busan on Sunday morning, about four months after their previous meeting in July in Indonesia.In the talks that lasted for about two hours, Minister Park requested that China play a constructive role regarding Korean Peninsula issues as it is in the common interest of both Seoul and Beijing that North Korea stop its provocations and move toward denuclearization.On the North’s recent satellite launch despite warnings from the international community, Park said it was a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a security threat to South Korea as he explained that Seoul’s decision to partially suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement was a baseline defensive measure taken for the safety of South Koreans.Wang expressed concerns over the current situation of the Korean Peninsula, adding that China will play a role in helping to ensure the stability of the situation.The two sides also exchanged opinions on a possible visit to South Korea by Chinese President Xi Jinping.