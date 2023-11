Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene a formal session on Monday to discuss North Korea's recent launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Eastern Time, for discussions on nuclear nonproliferation regarding North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York.The meeting, called by eight Council member states including the United States, Japan and Britain, will be attended by South Korea as well.Earlier, UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the North’s satellite launch as a violation of the UNSC resolutions.The Council is unlikely, however, to issue a statement denouncing the North or adopt a resolution amid opposition from permanent members Russia as well as China, which is assuming the rotating Council presidency this month.