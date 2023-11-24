Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Joint Naval Drills

Written: 2023-11-27 09:19:58Updated: 2023-11-27 15:27:46

S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Joint Naval Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted joint naval drills in international waters southeast of Jeju Island on Sunday to enhance their defense posture against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

According to the South Korean Navy, the exercise involved the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which arrived in the southern port city of Busan last Tuesday.

South Korea's King Sejong the Great Aegis destroyer and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Murasame-class destroyers joined the exercise involving maritime maneuvering and air defense training based on simulated situations, such as a missile launch by North Korea.

The Navy said that the drill was held to bolster the three sides’ close cooperation and operational capabilities amid growing nuclear and missile threats from Pyongyang following the recent launch of a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology despite repeated warnings from Seoul and the international community.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >