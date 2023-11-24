S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Joint Naval Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan conducted joint naval drills in international waters southeast of Jeju Island on Sunday to enhance their defense posture against North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.According to the South Korean Navy, the exercise involved the U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, which arrived in the southern port city of Busan last Tuesday.South Korea's King Sejong the Great Aegis destroyer and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force's Murasame-class destroyers joined the exercise involving maritime maneuvering and air defense training based on simulated situations, such as a missile launch by North Korea.The Navy said that the drill was held to bolster the three sides’ close cooperation and operational capabilities amid growing nuclear and missile threats from Pyongyang following the recent launch of a military spy satellite using ballistic missile technology despite repeated warnings from Seoul and the international community.