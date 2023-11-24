No New Cases of Lumpy Skin Disease Reported for Sixth Day

Photo : YONHAP News

No new cases of lumpy skin disease(LSD) were reported a sixth day as of Monday morning.The total caseload stands at 107 since October 20, with no new detections since last Tuesday and one suspected infection currently undergoing testing.Quarantine authorities lifted the ban on movement to and from cattle farms nationwide on Monday, allowing farmers to move heads that were vaccinated at least three weeks ago after reporting to the relevant city or county and having the cattle examined by a livestock quarantine officer.In addition, only infected cows will be culled in Gochang in North Jeolla Province, where all cattle raised on farms with lumpy skin cases had been culled due to a higher risk of infections.Following the nationwide vaccination of cattle for the disease, which was completed on November 10, quarantine authorities decided to cull only infected cows except in areas with higher risks.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes, causing fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.