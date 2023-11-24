N. Korea Accuses S. Korea of Breach of 2018 Military Accord, Other Deals

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has blamed South Korea for violating inter-Korean agreements, including the 2018 military deal, while criticizing Seoul for “playing with fire” by conducting military drills with Washington and Tokyo.The North's ruling party mouthpiece, the Rodong Sinmun, on Monday slammed the Yoon Suk Yeol administration for pursuing a scheme with the U.S. and Japan to provoke a war against the regime.The daily claimed that Seoul has recklessly breached two sets of declarations by the two Koreas' leaders in 2018, as well as the military deal, and continuously violated the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula.The paper also asserted that Seoul has carried out over 600 "wars of aggression" since the first summit declaration in April 2018 and around 250 joint military drills with Washington last year alone in preparation for preemptive attacks on Pyongyang.The condemnation comes after the North announced that it will resume all military activities halted by the 2018 deal in response to Seoul's partial suspension of the agreement following the regime's military reconnaissance satellite launch last Tuesday.