S. Korea to Participate in NATO-Led Cyber Defense Exercise

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military will participate for the first time in the world's largest combined cyber defense exercise led by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization(NATO).According to Seoul's Cyber Operations Command on Monday, an eleven-member team is participating as a partner country in Cyber Coalition 2023, set to take place in Estonia from Monday through Friday, having attended last year’s event as an observer.Launched in 2008, the flagship annual exercise aims to strengthen the alliance's ability to deter, defend against, and counter threats in cyberspace as participating nations strive to reinforce cooperation in technology and information-sharing.This year's drills will focus on the sharing of threat information and deduction of the most effective response under a cyber attack scenario on virtual national infrastructure.The South Korean team is set to run a tactical defense operation involving the detection and analysis of a cyber attack as well as subsequent restoration.Since joining the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence last May, Seoul has sought various ways to enhance cooperation with the intergovernmental military alliance.