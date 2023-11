Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics has established a unit tasked with planning its "future business" as part of an annual reshuffle of top-level executives.According to the world-leading chipmaker on Monday, its two co-CEOs, Han Jong-hee and Kyung Kye-hyun, will retain their posts, with expectations for stability within management under the leadership of Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong.Two vice presidents were promoted. Yong Seok-woo, the deputy of the display division, was promoted to president, while Kim Won-kyung, head of the global public affairs team, was also promoted to the top post of the division and will lead the upgraded division.Samsung Electronics also launched a "future business planning unit" to be headed by Samsung SDI Vice Chairman Jun Young-hyun.