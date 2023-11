Photo : KBS News

The youth population as of 2020 shrank by more than two million from 20 years prior.According to data compiled by Statistics Korea that was released on Monday, the youth population aged 19 to 34 in 2020 stood at ten million-213-thousand to represent 20-point-four percent of the total population.The figure was a decrease of over two million from 20 years ago, when there were 12 million-883-thousand youths, accounting for 28 percent of the then-total population of 45 million-985-thousand.By year, the youth population slid to 12-million-68-thousand in 2005, ten-million-967-thousand in 2010 and ten-million-696-thousand in 2015.Despite the contraction, however, the number of single-person households more than doubled from 781-thousand in 2000 to one million-935-thousand in 2020.