CIO Seeks 5-Yr. Prison Term for Prosecutor over Anti-DP Incitement

Photo : YONHAP News

The state anti-corruption agency is seeking a five-year prison sentence for a senior prosecutor accused of inciting criminal complaints against figures close to the then-ruling Democratic Party(DP) ahead of the 2020 general elections.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday held a hearing for Son Jun-seong over leaking official secrets and violating laws on elections, personal information protection and the digitalization of criminal procedures.The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) sought a three-year term for the election law violation and another two years for the other charges.The state agency accused Son of delivering documents on pro-DP figures and other files to then-opposition candidate Kim Woong via the Telegram messenger app to be used in formal complaints.While Son has contended that there may have been third-party involvement, the CIO said the passage of information about an investigation while in his post at the time would constitute the leakage of official secrets, adding that the case involves disorderly conduct undermining public faith in the prosecution.In his final testimony, Son denied scheming with Kim to incite complaints against pro-DP figures, urging the court to reach a prudent decision based on the evidence and principle of the law.The court is set to make its ruling on January 12.