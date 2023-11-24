Menu Content

7-Yr. Sentence Sought for Fmr. Court Admin. Official over Power Abuse

Written: 2023-11-27 15:06:59Updated: 2023-11-27 15:19:34

7-Yr. Sentence Sought for Fmr. Court Admin. Official over Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence for a former deputy at the Supreme Court’s administrative body over alleged judicial power abuse and obstructing the exercise of rights.

The state agency's sentencing request was made on Monday during a final hearing in the trial against former National Court Administration deputy Lim Jong-hun at the Seoul Central District Court.

The prosecution accused Lim of mobilizing court administrative officials to conduct research and reviews that disregarded judicial independence and infringed upon the rights of those to a fair trial for those involved.

The state investigative agency said Lim intervened in politically sensitive trials, including damages suits filed by South Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery, through collusion with the Park Geun-hye government in a bid to achieve the judicial policy goal of establishing a separate appellate court.

Lim is also alleged to have attempted to unjustly reduce the size of certain academic groups within the judiciary, responded to trial solicitation by lawmakers, and played a role in blacklisting judges in court appointments.
