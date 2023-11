Photo : YONHAP News

The new Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) chairman says corresponding measures will be taken after North Korea began restoring frontline guard posts(GP) inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ).Kim Myung-soo made the remark to reporters on Monday, saying it would be foolish not to take such measures, but replied to questions about when South Korea’s restoration of GPs will happen by saying only that corresponding steps will be pursued.On the type of steps Seoul could pursue, Kim said it depends on the enemy’s actions, adding that the world will soon come to know what the measures are as he pinned the violation of cross-border trust on the North.The JCS chief went on to say that Seoul will take basic steps to maintain defense readiness.