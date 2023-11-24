Home of Former Senior Prosecutor Raided in Baekhyeong-dong Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors launched a raid on the residence of the former head of the Seoul high prosecutors’ office over suspicions of a payout for burying a probe into the land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office sent investigators to the house of Lim Jung-hyuk as well as that of Kwak Jeong-ki, a former police officer and current lawyer who faces the same allegations.Prosecutors believe that while serving in their respective posts in the prosecution and police force, they buried the probe in exchange for money from Jung Ba-ul, the head of the private firm Asia Developer who was under investigation for the so-called Baekhyeon-dong development scandal.The scandal mainly centers on allegations that the city of Seongnam provided preferential treatment to private developers, Jung’s company, in the Baekhyeon-dong land development project.Prosecutors plan to summon Lim and Kwak for questioning once an analysis of the materials confiscated through Monday’s raids is complete.