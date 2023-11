Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Emergency Operations Center suffered disruptions in its mobile data terminal(MDT) system at one time during the day on Monday due to a communication failure in Korea Telecom’s long-term evolution(LTE) network.The National Fire Agency said MDT services went down from around 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. due to the communication failure.The disruption prompted the 25 fire stations in Seoul to be mobilized after manually identifying locations from where emergency calls were made as the MDT is used to send the location data to fire trucks’ tablets.A fire official said the operations center is currently running smoothly as Korea Telecom carried out emergency restoration efforts.The agency added that, fortunately, there were no glitches in the process of transporting patients to hospitals.