UNSC Meeting on Satellite Launch by N. Korea Fails to Produce Result

Photo : YONHAP News

The UN Security Council(UNSC) failed to produce a concrete outcome on Monday in a discussion on North Korea's spy satellite launch.In the meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, Khaled Khiari, the UN’s assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, condemned the launch as a violation of Security Council resolutions that represents a "serious risk" to international civil aviation and maritime traffic.The UN official also said that while the North issued a pre-launch notification to the Japanese Coast Guard, it did not issue airspace or maritime safety notifications to the International Maritime Organization, the International Civil Aviation Organization or the International Telecommunications Union.North Korean Ambassador to the UN Kim Song rejected the claim that the launch was a violation of UNSC resolutions, defending it as a legitimate exercise of his country’s sovereignty.Kim said that with the United States threatening the North with a nuclear weapon, it is a legitimate right for his country to develop, test, manufacture and possess weapons systems equivalent to those that the U.S. possesses or is developing.The envoy complained that only his country faces restrictions on satellites, noting that more than five-thousand satellites are now orbiting the Earth.Seoul's ambassador Hwang Joon-kook said that Pyongyang is moving beyond violations of UNSC resolutions to breaches that "now almost mock" council decisions, adding that the regime’s provocative actions are no longer merely a regional issue but a global one.The meeting failed to produce a tangible outcome, such as a presidential statement or a resolution, due to opposition by permanent members China and Russia.