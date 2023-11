Photo : KBS News

Consumer sentiment in the country worsened for the fourth consecutive month in November.According to the Bank of Korea on Tuesday, the composite consumer sentiment index dropped zero-point-nine points on-month to stand at 97-point-two in November, coming in below the 100-point threshold to indicate that pessimists outnumber optimists.The index has fallen for four straight months after rising to 103-point-two in July, a trend attributed to protracted sluggishness in domestic consumption due to soaring prices and high interest rates despite signs of a recovery in exports.Expected inflation for the year ahead marked three-point-four percent in November, unchanged from the previous month.Meanwhile, consumers’ outlook for housing prices dropped two six on-month to 102, falling for the second consecutive month.