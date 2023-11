Photo : YONHAP News

Israel and Hamas have reportedly agreed to extend a temporary truce for an additional two days.Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari made the announcement in a social media post on Monday, the final day of the original four-day ceasefire, with Hamas confirming that it has agreed to the extension “under the same terms” while Israel has yet to comment.The four-day truce, which began at 7 a.m. last Friday, local time, will extend to Thursday morning, during which Hamas will reportedly free 20 more hostages and Israel will release 60 Palestinian prisoners.The original pause saw the release of 50 Israeli hostages by Hamas while Israel handed over 150 Palestinian prisoners.