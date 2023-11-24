KCNA: Spy Satellite Took Photos of White House, Pentagon

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has claimed that the country's military reconnaissance satellite took photos of the White House, the Pentagon and nuclear aircraft carriers at a U.S. naval base.The North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said on Tuesday that leader Kim Jong-un received an operations report from the Pyongyang General Control Center of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Monday morning and at dawn the next day.Kim reportedly viewed the satellite photos of the White House and the Pentagon taken at 11:36 p.m. Monday and the Naval Station Norfolk, Newport News Shipyard and a Virginia airfield captured less than a minute later.North Korea has claimed that its first military satellite took photos of major facilities in South Korea and the U.S. following its launch last Tuesday, but materials have yet to be released.Kim reportedly expressed great satisfaction with the successful progress of preparations for the satellite’s operations ahead of its official mission.The KCNA said that a "fine-tuning" process on the satellite is under way and is one or two days ahead of schedule. The country earlier said the Malligyong-1 will begin its official mission on Friday after running an operations check for seven to ten days.