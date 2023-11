Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's special committee on the confirmation of Constitutional Court President nominee Lee Jong-seok adopted a report consenting to his appointment on Tuesday.During the nominee's hearing on November 13, the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) had focused its vetting on his past false resident registration, for which the nominee issued an apology.The opposition also claimed President Yoon Suk Yeol nominated Lee in return for dismissing the DP-led impeachment motion against interior minister Lee Sang-min as the presiding justice.The motion could be submitted as early as the next plenary session, with passage possible by a simple majority so long as half of all lawmakers are present.The top post at the Constitutional Court has been vacant since the retirement of former President Yoo Nam-seok on November 10.