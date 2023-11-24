PM Han Vows Relentless Effort to Win Busan Expo in Homestretch

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: On the eve of the vote for host of the 2030 World Expo by the event’s governing body in Paris, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, who is leading the nation's campaign to drum up support for the bid by South Korea’s port city of Busan, pledged that he and the nation's delegates will do all they can until the end.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has pledged relentless effort to bring the 2030 World Expo to Busan until the “final bell” as requested by President Yoon Suk Yeol.At a dinner with South Korean media outlets in Paris on Monday, Han said the government, private sector and National Assembly have contacted nearly all of the 182 member states of the Expo-regulating Bureau International des Expositions(BIE).On the eve of the vote to select the 2030 host city, the prime minister said he feels that South Korea has secured much support, and while it is too early to make projections with voting yet to begin, the South Korean delegation will do their best to meet the public's expectations.Han was dispatched to Paris on Sunday, where he joined former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to make an eleventh-hour push for Busan's bid just days after President Yoon returned from the French capital, where he endeavored on a campaign for support as well.During the final presentations by each bidding city, South Korea is expected to highlight an Expo in Busan as the ideal platform for global solidarity as humanity addresses shared challenges.The city plans to differentiate itself from rivals Riyadh and Rome by sharing the country’s experience of rising from the ashes of the Korean War through international aid, as well as offering opportunities for mid- to long-term industrial and cultural cooperation.While Seoul has kept the identities of final presentation speakers under wraps, there is speculation that former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon could be included.Busan anticipates a runoff against Riyadh following a first ballot ending without any entrant winning two-thirds of support. Although South Korea's second-largest city has been considered an underdog to the Saudi capital after entering the race late, there is reportedly a sentiment within the BIE that the degree of competition is unprecedented.Ahead of the outcome expected in the early hours of Wednesday, Korea time, a high-level South Korean official said that each and every one of the country’s delegates are pouring their hearts and souls into winning support.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.