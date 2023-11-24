Yoon Urges Parliament to Pass Revisions to Prevent Late Wages

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol called on the National Assembly to pass revisions to the labor standards law that impose restrictions on businesses that habitually pay wages late.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said the principle of governance by the labor-management law is fair for both sides as he called for such businesses to face limits to participation in state-subsidized projects and disadvantages in public bidding and financial transactions.Noting that late wages are a legal violation, he stressed the importance of supporting the swift remittance of overdue wages and urged parliament to handle revisions to the Wage Claim Guarantee Act that eases access by businesses to the state loan system.Yoon then referred to a recent series of public administrative network system failures, ordering officials to investigate whether the cause was related to the current practice of changing operators or a problem with system management.He also called for a check of the systems in preparation against external cyberattacks.Less than a day ahead of the vote in Paris for the host city of 2030 World Expo, Yoon said the delegates of "One Team Korea" comprising government officials and business leaders will continue to campaign for Busan to the end.