Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) floor leader Yun Jae-ok has proposed the establishment of a "two-plus-two" consultative body with the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) to push for the passage of livelihood bills.At a party meeting on Tuesday, Yun called for discussions on pending economy and livelihood-related bills between the two sides' policy chiefs and chief deputy floor leaders ahead of the end of the current parliamentary regular session on December 9.The consultative body would deliberate on bills nearing bipartisan agreement, such as those concerning corporate restructuring, the distribution industry, punishment for serious workplace disasters, and establishment of the state aerospace agency.The PPP floor leader requested active cooperation from the DP, expressing hopes for the National Assembly to play a role in resolving issues affecting the lives of the South Korean people.