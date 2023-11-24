Ex-US Official: Fatal Provocation by N. Korea May Come Next Year

A former U.S. official believes that North Korea could conduct a fatal provocation against South Korea next year in a bid to undermine the Yoon Suk Yeol government’s policy on the North.Speaking to Radio Free Asia(RFA) on Monday, Sydney Seiler, former National Intelligence Officer for North Korea at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, said a deadly provocation could aim to diminish the South Korean public's confidence in the U.S.’ extended deterrence.As for the now-scrapped 2018 inter-Korean military agreement, Seiler said the deal has not contributed to easing cross-border tensions, citing the North's repeated artillery attacks and continued nuclear development.The expert also characterized the regime’s move to restore frontline guard posts after terminating the 2018 deal as symbolic, attributing the instability on the Korean Peninsula more to Pyongyang’s nuclear arms development.Former acting U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Rob Rapson, on the other hand, told RFA that the guard post rebuild has helped the Demilitarized Zone regain the status as one of the world's most dangerous places.