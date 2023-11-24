Menu Content

Massive Reshuffle of Top Office, Cabinet Set to Begin Next Week

Written: 2023-11-28 13:45:12Updated: 2023-11-28 16:25:48

President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly set to begin a massive reshuffle of his office and the Cabinet next week ahead of April's general elections.

According to Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday, a presidential official said the reshuffle and reorganization are aimed at putting the right people in the right positions in order to implement state tasks and enforce policies as Yoon enters his third year in office.

Most of the senior presidential secretaries and over half of the Cabinet are speculated to be shown the door before the president’s visit to the Netherlands in mid-December.

Presidential Chief of Staff Kim Dae-ki is expected to stay put, while policy and planning secretary Lee Kwan-sup is likely to be the only one out of the six top office secretaries to retain his post as the others stand down to either run in April or be nominated for the Cabinet.

A new office of senior secretary for science and technology is expected to be established, and the appointment of another new presidential aide to oversee issues pertaining to the environment, labor and welfare is reportedly under consideration.

Up to ten out of 19 Cabinet ministers could be replaced, with finance minister Choo Kyung-ho, transport minister Won Hee-ryong and veterans affairs minister Park Min-shik most likely to seek another term in parliament.

A parliamentary campaign by justice minister Han Dong-hoon is also drawing speculation.
