Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ex-Prosecutor Denies Suspicions of Burying Baekhyeon-dong Probe

Written: 2023-11-28 13:50:22Updated: 2023-11-28 15:14:09

Ex-Prosecutor Denies Suspicions of Burying Baekhyeon-dong Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior prosecutor accused of receiving payouts for burying a corruption probe over a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province has refuted the allegations against him.

In a statement on Tuesday, former Seoul High Prosecutors' Office chief Lim Jung-hyuk denied that he had unlawfully provided legal defense to Jung Ba-ul, head of private firm Asia Developer implicated in the scandal.

Lim said he had officially signed as Jung’s legal counsel and the agreement was registered with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in June, adding that prosecutors had obtained the document during a raid on Monday.

The state investigative agency, on the other hand, does not reportedly consider the contract submission as the focal point of its investigation into Lim's alleged cover-up of the Baekhyeon-dong probe.

On Monday, prosecutors raided the residences of Lim and Kwak Jeong-ki, former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's intellectual crime investigation team, over an alleged violation of the Attorneys-at-Law Act.

Lim is accused of receiving 100 million won, or around 77-thousand U.S. dollars, and Kwak 700 million won as contract fees, part of which the prosecution suspects were used to bribe the prosecution and the police.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >