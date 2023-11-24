Ex-Prosecutor Denies Suspicions of Burying Baekhyeon-dong Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

A former senior prosecutor accused of receiving payouts for burying a corruption probe over a land development project in the Baekhyeon-dong area of Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province has refuted the allegations against him.In a statement on Tuesday, former Seoul High Prosecutors' Office chief Lim Jung-hyuk denied that he had unlawfully provided legal defense to Jung Ba-ul, head of private firm Asia Developer implicated in the scandal.Lim said he had officially signed as Jung’s legal counsel and the agreement was registered with the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in June, adding that prosecutors had obtained the document during a raid on Monday.The state investigative agency, on the other hand, does not reportedly consider the contract submission as the focal point of its investigation into Lim's alleged cover-up of the Baekhyeon-dong probe.On Monday, prosecutors raided the residences of Lim and Kwak Jeong-ki, former head of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's intellectual crime investigation team, over an alleged violation of the Attorneys-at-Law Act.Lim is accused of receiving 100 million won, or around 77-thousand U.S. dollars, and Kwak 700 million won as contract fees, part of which the prosecution suspects were used to bribe the prosecution and the police.