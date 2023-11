Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean soldiers in the Joint Security Area(JSA) at the truce village of Panmunjom have been seen carrying pistols.According to multiple South Korean and U.S. military sources, the North’s personnel within the JSA have been armed while standing duty since late last week, while South Korean soldiers remain on guard without firearms.The United Nations Command, which has jurisdiction over the JSA, said it is closely watching the North Korean military’s movements and considering countermeasures.The latest move coincides with the regime’s decision to restore frontline guard posts that were destroyed in accordance with the September 19 inter-Korean military agreement.Pyongyang has implemented numerous policy changes after completely scrapping the September 19 agreement a day after South Korea partially suspended part of the accord in response to the regime’s launch of its military reconnaissance satellite.