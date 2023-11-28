2030 World Expo Vote to Take Place After Final Presentation

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The host city for the 2030 World Expo will finally be decided on Tuesday. Along with rivals Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy, the bid committee for Busan will deliver their final presentation before the venue is decided through a secret electronic voting system in Paris.Max Lee reports.Report: The Bureau International des Expositions General Assembly will be held in Paris on Tuesday, local time, to select the host city for the 2030 World Expo.Activities promoting the southeastern port city of Busan as the ideal choice for the Expo continued on the eve of the vote, with Korean culture experiences held at iconic landmarks as buses and cars wrapped in images promoting the city crisscrossed the French capital.Rival countries Saudi Arabia and Italy have also concluded their campaign events and are now awaiting to give their final presentations, the very final step in the process, at the assembly set to begin at 1:30 p.m., local time, or 9:30 p.m., Korea time.Busan will be the first city to give its final 20-minute presentation, followed by Rome and Riyadh, before a 20-minute break gives way to voting by the 182 member countries at 3 p.m. local time.Voting will be conducted through an anonymous electronic voting system.If a city receives more than two-thirds of the votes in the first round, the location of the 2030 World Expo will be announced.If not, the first- and second-place cities will go into a run-off vote, with the one receiving a simple majority of votes being named the host city.The result that everyone has been waiting for is expected to be announced around midnight on Wednesday in South Korea.Max Lee, KBS World Radio.