Photo : YONHAP News

The poverty rate of single-person households, the most common living arrangement in the nation, was found to be higher than that of other types of households.Data released by the Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday showed that the rate of poverty for residences with one person came to 47-point-eight percent, 17-point-eight percentage points higher than all other types of households.The poverty rate among seniors living alone was calculated to be over 70 percent.The data also showed that the average annual income of single-person households, which accounts for 31-point-eight percent of all living arrangements, was approximately ten million won, or seven-thousand-733 U.S. dollars, lower than that of all others.