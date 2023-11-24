Rival Parties Rally behind Busan’s 2030 World Expo Bid on Last Day

Photo : YONHAP News

Ahead of the announcement of the 2030 World Expo host city on Tuesday in France, rival political parties both expressed support for the bid to welcome the world to the port city of Busan.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) spokesperson Park Jeong-ha hailed the amount of support the city garnered as a near-miracle considering that the campaign kicked off a year after rivals Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and Rome, Italy.He credited the success so far to all-out efforts by the government, businesses and political circles under the leadership of President Yoon Suk Yeol.The Democratic Party(DP) also expressed hope that the efforts of the citizens of Busan and the entire nation will bear fruit later in the evening.DP policy committee chairman Lee Kai-ho stressed everyone in the nation has worked hard for the past 900 days to bring the Expo to Busan, and such an opportunity will provide a springboard for the city and the region to achieve balanced national development.