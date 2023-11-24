DP Resubmits Impeachment Bills against KCC Chief, 2 Prosecutors

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has once again proposed an impeachment bill against Korea Communications Commission(KCC) Chairman Lee Dong-kwan and two prosecutors.DP deputy floor leader Park Ju-min and floor spokesperson Lim O-kyeong submitted the impeachment bill against the broadcasting watchdog chairman and prosecutors Son Jun-seong and Lee Jung-seop to the National Assembly on Tuesday, 18 days after withdrawing the first efforts.The DP plans to hold a plenary session to report the impeachment bill on November 30 and vote on it in another session the following day on December 1.The ruling People Power Party, however, says there is no time for such political maneuvers as a vote on next year’s budget is scheduled for the two sessions.The DP earlier this month proposed the impeachment bill against KCC chief and the two prosecutors and even went through the plenary session’s reporting process, but withdrew it the following day.