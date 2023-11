Photo : KBS News

The foreign ministry says the race to secure the 2030 World Expo will be tight with some countries expected to shift their positions at the last minute.A ministry official revealed the assessment to reporters on Tuesday, hours before the 182 member states of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) are set to cast ballots to select the host city through a secret electronic voting system in Paris.The official said South Korea will exert exhaustive efforts until the last moment to promote the southeastern port city of Busan as the ideal choice for the Expo.Foreign minister Park Jin is set to continue to hold negotiations with the top diplomats of BIE member states to secure their support, with a particular focus on countries that have yet to publicly reveal their inclinations.