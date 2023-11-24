Defense Minister: Enemy's Reckless Behavior that Harms Peace Marks Beginning of Its Destruction

Photo : KBS News

Defense minister Shin Won-sik says it must be made clear to the enemy that rash behavior that harms peace marks the beginning of its destruction, in an apparent reference to North Korea.Shin issued the order on Tuesday when he chaired a meeting of key military commanders, including the heads of the Army, Navy and Air Force chiefs of staff.The minister gave such instruction as he said in the event of provocation by the enemy, the military should sternly respond in an immediate, powerful and relentless manner in line with the principle of acting first and giving a briefing later.Shin reviewed the current security status and related military measures in place while underlining the need for firm defense readiness.After being briefed on the North’s military movements, Shin said powerful force is what stops the enemy’s provocation and not words. He went on to say that history repeatedly shows that peace is achieved through deterrence based on strong force.Tuesday’s meeting was the first of its kind to be held since top military posts were reshuffled.