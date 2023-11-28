Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Yoon: Peace Dependent on Good Will is an Illusion

Written: 2023-11-28 18:51:27Updated: 2023-11-29 01:26:27

Pres. Yoon: Peace Dependent on Good Will is an Illusion

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol says human history shows that peace that depends on the good will of the other party is merely a dream and illusion. 

In an address to the full session of the Peaceful Unification Advisory Council in Ilsan, northwest of Seoul, on Tuesday, the president said true peace is established by overwhelming and powerful force and a resolute determination to use that force at any time to defend oneself. 

The remarks are believed to convey that the 2018 inter-Korean military deal exists in name only as North Korea is increasing threats against South Korea’s security, including launching a military reconnaissance satellite and restoring frontline guard posts inside the Demilitarized Zone.

The president said the North’s missiles and nuclear weapons are a means for the reclusive state to rally forces that safeguard the regime, adding the reason Pyongyang cannot scrap its nukes is because it believes such a move would fundamentally endanger the North’s dictatorship. 

Yoon said the North’s regime is aiming to offset South Korea’s modernized non-nuclear military force with its nuclear weapons and missiles while breaking up South Korea’s alliances and cooperation with other countries by threatening to use nuclear power, noting that such efforts are absurd.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >