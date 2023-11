Photo : YONHAP News

Riyadh has been chosen to host the 2030 World Expo.Representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions(BIE) held a final vote in Paris on Tuesday, electing the capital of Saudi Arabia over South Korea's port city of Busan and Italy's Rome.Riyadh garnered a total of 119 votes while Busan won 29 and Rome secured 17 votes of participating BIE representatives.The World Expo 2030 will be held between October 1, 2030 an March 31, 2031 under the theme, “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”