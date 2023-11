Photo : YONHAP News

Business sentiment remained flat in November despite a recovery in semiconductor prices and expectations for increased demand.According to the Bank of Korea on Wednesday, the business survey index(BSI) for all industries stood at 70 in November, unchanged from the previous month, indicating with the sub-100 reading that pessimists outnumber optimists.The BSI for manufacturers rose one point on-month to 70 in November, rising for the third consecutive month since August.The index for non-manufacturing industries, which includes restaurants, wholesalers and retail businesses, dropped two points on-month to 69, falling for the second consecutive month.Meanwhile, local firms' business outlook for December marked 69, unchanged from the previous month.