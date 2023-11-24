US Dismisses N. Korea’s Spy Photo Claim, Says Plenty of Images Online

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Department of Defense dismissed North Korea’s claim that its military spy satellite photographed key U.S. facilities by saying that there are “plenty of images” of the Pentagon and White House online.Pentagon spokesperson Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder made the remarks during a press briefing on Tuesday when asked to comment on the North’s claim, saying that he has no information to offer regarding the images allegedly taken by its satellite.Asked if the satellite launch was successful, the spokesperson said that the U.S. is aware that the North launched a space rocket utilizing ballistic missile technology and the payload went into orbit.Ryder declined to categorize the launch as a success, adding that it would be up to Pyongyang to define what it was hoping to achieve.Ryder said that the U.S. will maintain close consultation with South Korea, Japan and other partners and monitor related developments intently, stressing that the U.S.' extended deterrence commitment to South Korea and Japan will remain ironclad.