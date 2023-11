Photo : YONHAP News

Israel and Hamas are reportedly nearing an agreement on another extension of their temporary truce.Egyptian media outlets on Tuesday quoted local sources as saying that the two sides are agreeing in principle to extend the ceasefire under the same conditions as the previous deal, while an Israeli official reportedly said that it has not been confirmed but a review is under way.Earlier on Tuesday, the heads of the U.S. and Israeli spy agencies held talks on a possible extension with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Abdul Rahman al-Thani.Israel and Hamas entered the four-day temporary truce last Friday, and extended it for two days.If they agree on another extension of two days, the truce will end at 7 a.m. on Saturday.