N. Korea’s Embassy Closures Continue in Bangladesh, DRC

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly closed its diplomatic missions in Bangladesh and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.According to the Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star on Wednesday, Pyongyang shuttered its embassy in the Asian country last Monday, notifying Bangladesh that the North’s embassy in India will now handle local diplomatic services.Asked if the closure of the mission, run by Ambassador Pak Song-yop and three other officials, would affect the host country, an official of the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said that the lack of notable trade relations means there is no real consequence.NK News, a media outlet covering North Korea, on Tuesday quoted a spokesperson of the Democratic Republic of the Congo(DRC) as saying that the regime’s embassy there is also set to close.The spokesperson reportedly said that the North’s embassy in Ethiopia will handle affairs related to the DRC, adding that Pyongyang did not provide a reason for the closure.North Korea has shut down seven overseas missions since late October, with the termination of diplomatic operations in Kinshasa following the North’s withdrawal from Bangladesh, Spain, Hong Kong, Uganda, Angola and Nepal.