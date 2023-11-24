Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea’s Embassy Closures Continue in Bangladesh, DRC

Written: 2023-11-29 10:21:45Updated: 2023-11-29 12:44:23

N. Korea’s Embassy Closures Continue in Bangladesh, DRC

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly closed its diplomatic missions in Bangladesh and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

According to the Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star on Wednesday, Pyongyang shuttered its embassy in the Asian country last Monday, notifying Bangladesh that the North’s embassy in India will now handle local diplomatic services.

Asked if the closure of the mission, run by Ambassador Pak Song-yop and three other officials, would affect the host country, an official of the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said that the lack of notable trade relations means there is no real consequence.

NK News, a media outlet covering North Korea, on Tuesday quoted a spokesperson of the Democratic Republic of the Congo(DRC) as saying that the regime’s embassy there is also set to close.

The spokesperson reportedly said that the North’s embassy in Ethiopia will handle affairs related to the DRC, adding that Pyongyang did not provide a reason for the closure.

North Korea has shut down seven overseas missions since late October, with the termination of diplomatic operations in Kinshasa following the North’s withdrawal from Bangladesh, Spain, Hong Kong, Uganda, Angola and Nepal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >