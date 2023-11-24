Seoul Education Office to Introduce Robots for 1:1 English Learning

Photo : YONHAP News

Elementary and middle schools in Seoul are set to introduce robots for one-on-one English speaking programs next academic year in a bid to reinforce the subject in the public schools.Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education Superintendent Cho Hee-yeon announced on Wednesday that the "English tutor robot," developed with a private firm, will be supplied to five elementary and middle schools for a trial run in March.The AI-installed robot, resembling those operating in restaurants, will be capable of communicating with students in English, as well as offering customized one-on-one learning.The education office will also pilot a chatbot app that enables students to engage in a conversation with the software based on a topic selected by the user.An existing exchange program connecting South Korean students with students overseas through translation and interpretation software will expand from the current 198 schools to all first-years in middle school and other grades upon request by 2026.