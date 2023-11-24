S. Korea, EU Likely to Launch Space Security Dialogue Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the European Union are likely to launch a space security dialogue as early as next year.According to Seoul’s foreign ministry, in the 18th South Korea-EU disarmament and nonproliferation conference in Belgium on Tuesday, Yoon Jong-kwon, director-general for nonproliferation and nuclear affairs at the ministry, and EU’s special envoy for space Carine Claeys exchanged opinions on a possible launched of the space security dialogue.The space security dialogue is reportedly aimed at achieving the common goal of ensuring a safe, stable and sustainable space environment, and if launched, will be a stage for in-depth discussions on bilateral cooperation in the field of space.As part of the conference, Yoon also met with EU special envoy for non-proliferation and disarmament Marjolijn van Deelen and agreed to cooperate in advancing discussions in new areas, such as the military use of artificial intelligence.The two sides also shared the assessment that North Korea's series of attempts to launch a military reconnaissance satellite pose a serious threat and challenge to the peace and security of the international community, and agreed to continue joint efforts to elicit a response from the international community.