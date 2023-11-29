Rival Parties Laud Combined Efforts to Bring 2030 World Expo to Busan

Photo : YONHAP News

Both rival political parties lauded the nation's combined efforts to bring the 2030 World Expo to the southeastern port city of Busan and pledged to continue moving forward for a better future.In a statement on Wednesday following the win for Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh, ruling People Power Party chief spokesperson Park Jeong-ha said that although the outcome was an "unfinished success," joint efforts by the government, parliament and businesses have made a global impression.The spokesperson added that the nation's campaign, which brought together the public and private sectors, has helped to further promote the country's power to the international community.Main opposition Democratic Party chief spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung consoled the residents of Busan and the South Korean people, saying public support and passion for the Expo bid over the past seven years has laid the foundation for Busan's new future.He said the main opposition will do its best to support the city’s push to move forward with various infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a new airport on Gadeok Island and an expressway linking Busan New Port and nearby Gimhae.