Hotel Chief Hit with 8 Mln Won Fine for Illegal Wall in Itaewon Tragedy

Written: 2023-11-29 12:04:37Updated: 2023-11-29 12:12:32

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court had slapped a fine on the head of Seoul's Hamilton Hotel accused of causing a greater number of fatalities in last year's Itaewon crowd crush with an illegal building extension.

The Seoul Southern District Court on Wednesday hit the hotel CEO, identified by the surname Lee, with a fine of eight million won, or around six-thousand-200 U.S. dollars, for violating road and construction laws.

The court acknowledged that while the unauthorized steel paneling erected as a wall intruded on a narrow alley abutting the hotel, the extent of the infringement at around 20 centimeters is not significant and therefore does support claims of a deliberate code violation.

The court ordered fines of five million won and one million won for the owner of a lounge bar in the hotel's annexed building and the head of the bar, respectively, while the parent companies of the hotel and the bar were ordered to pay eight million won and one million won each.

The prosecution previously sought a one-year prison sentence for the hotel chief and eight-month terms for both the bar owner and the bar manager.

This is the first time that a court has ruled on a case linked to the fatal tragedy that resulted in nearly 160 deaths and more than 190 injuries.
