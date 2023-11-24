Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Mayors of Seoul, Gwacheon Discuss Vision of 'Mega City’ Initiative

Written: 2023-11-29 12:21:10Updated: 2023-11-29 12:23:21

Mayors of Seoul, Gwacheon Discuss Vision of 'Mega City’ Initiative

Photo : YONHAP News

The mayors of Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi provincial city of Gwacheon met on Wednesday to discuss a "Mega City" initiative that could involve the satellite city’s incorporation.

At the start of the meeting, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said that Gwacheon has good accessibility to the capital, with around 40 percent of its working residents commuting to Seoul.

Emphasizing that the envisioned plan should focus on mitigating inconveniences stemming from discord between one's area of life and work and administrative zones, Oh said talks should not be limited to the greater Seoul area but the administrative system nationwide.

Following the meeting, Gwacheon Mayor Shin Gye-yong said she proposed discussions on the city's development and ways to maintain its residents' rights and benefits.

The two municipal governments are expected to set up a joint research body to further explore a possible integration.

Oh earlier met with mayors from the other neighboring Gyeonggi cities of Gimpo, Guri and Goyang as well as Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon and Incheon Mayor Yoo Jeong-bok and the head of the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) special committee on the New City project.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >