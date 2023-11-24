Total Fertility Rate Remains at All-Time Low of 0.7 in Q3

Photo : YONHAP News

The total fertility rate in the third quarter remained at an all-time low of zero-point-seven for the second consecutive three-month period.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the total fertility rate, or the number of babies a woman is projected to have in her lifetime, stood at zero-point-seven in the July-to-September period, down zero-point-one from a year earlier.The number of newborns in the third quarter also declined eleven-point-five percent on-year to 56-thousand-794, while the crude birth rate, or the annual number of live births per one-thousand, dropped by zero-point-six to four-point-four in the third quarter.In September alone, 18-thousand-707 babies were born to post the biggest on-year drop of 14-point-six percent for the month and the lowest raw total for the month since the state agency began compiling related data in 1981.With the number of deaths in September standing at 28-thousand-364 after dropping three percent on-year, the population naturally declined by nine-thousand-657 during the month, continuing a 47-month downward streak.