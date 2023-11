Photo : YONHAP News

The monthly number of foreign tourists who visited South Korea exceeded one million in July for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and continued into October.The Korea Tourism Organization(KTO) announced on Wednesday that October saw one-point-23 million overseas visitors come to the country, an increase of 158-point-three percent from last year.By country, Japan had the largest number of visitors last month at 255-thousand, followed by China at 249-thousand and the United States at 116-thousand.The cumulative number of foreign visitors from January to October this year came to eight-point-88 million, a 303-point-nine-percent increase over the same period last year.The KTO cited loosened COVID-19 restrictions as the reason for a rebound in tourism.